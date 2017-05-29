Kinder Morgan Canadian Pipeline Expansion Faces Setback

Continue Reading Below

The future of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s proposed expansion Trans Mountain pipeline was dealt a setback Monday after a political party in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia that opposed the project looked set to form a new government.

Italian Lender Monte dei Paschi Enters Talks for Sale of Bad Loans

Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has entered exclusive talks about the sale of a giant portfolio of bad loans with a group of investors, a key step of its restructuring plan aimed at being rescued by the government.

BMW Slows Some Production Due to Parts Shortage From Supplier Bosch

BMW AG, the German luxury car maker, is slowing or halting production of certain models in response to a shortage of parts caused by delivery problems from supplier Bosch GmbH.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple: Supercycle Hopes Drive Super-sized Bets

Can Apple's coming "supercycle" actually deliver? Investors already have bet nearly $200 billion that it can. Hopes are high for the next iPhone coming out later this year after the last two versions failed to do much to move the needle.

Goldman Bought Venezuela's State Oil Company's Bonds

Goldman Sachs bought about $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds that had been held by the oil-rich country's central bank, a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's embattled government.

British Airways Faces Third Day of Flight Disruption After IT Outage

British Airways said a far-reaching computer outage would disrupt flights for a third day and pledged to avoid a repetition of the events that led to hundreds of canceled flights over the weekend.

S.F. Express Needs UPS Tie-Up to Deliver

S.F. Express needs a tie-up with UPS to go very well to justify its sky-high valuation.

JBS, Brazilian Prosecutors Move Closer to Settlement Amount for Corruption Charges

The holding company of JBS SA and federal prosecutors in Brazil moved closer toward a settlement amount for corruption charges against the country's largest meatpacker.

U.S. May Extend Ban on Laptops in Airplane Cabins

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he may ban laptops from cabins on all international flights in and out of the U.S. to prevent terrorist attacks in the air.

Hotels Remove Welcome Mat for Online Travel Agencies

Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels are using extensive marketing campaigns to claw back business from Expedia and Priceline, which steer customers to hotel properties but also take hefty commissions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)