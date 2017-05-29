Goldman Bought Venezuela's State Oil Company's Bonds

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs bought about $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds that had been held by the oil-rich country's central bank, a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's embattled government.

JBS, Brazilian Prosecutors Move Closer to Settlement Amount for Corruption Charges

The holding company of JBS SA and federal prosecutors in Brazil moved closer toward a settlement amount for corruption charges against the country's largest meatpacker.

U.S. May Extend Ban on Laptops in Airplane Cabins

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he may ban laptops from cabins on all international flights in and out of the U.S. to prevent terrorist attacks in the air.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hotels Remove Welcome Mat for Online Travel Agencies

Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels are using extensive marketing campaigns to claw back business from Expedia and Priceline, which steer customers to hotel properties but also take hefty commissions.

British Airways Faces Second Day of Disruption After Computer Failure

British Airways said a far-reaching computer outage continued to disrupt operations for a second day though the airline planned to operate most services after canceling hundreds of flights Saturday.

Luxury Fashion Brands Start to Sell on China's WeChat App

Tencent Holdings is courting luxury fashion brands to WeChat, China's most popular messaging app, potentially opening a new channel in online retail.

The Quest for 10-Minute Pizza Delivery

Domino's Pizza in Brisbane, Australia, is perfecting a pizza delivered in 10 minutes, door to door, in its fight to maintain a competitive edge against mobile tech-fueled food-delivery apps and services.

Why Banks Haven't Been Burned by Retail's Meltdown

As the U.S. retailing industry endures a spike in bankruptcy filings, the companies' bank lenders feel more secure than with downturns in other industries because of the nature of their loans.

Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Dies in Boating Accident

Bonnie Kalanick, 71 years old, died after the boat she and her husband were riding in hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake.

SoftBank Carries Bulk of the Risk in World's Biggest Tech Fund

SoftBank's nearly $100 billion Vision Fund is structured so that investors such as Saudi Arabia and Apple gain a measure of protection, while boosting SoftBank's risk-and potential reward.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)