Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S., Eurozone Unemployment and Inflation

This week, both the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on their labor markets and inflation, while India will release its first-quarter gross-domestic-product figure.

China Tightening Rules on Selling by Major Shareholders

China's securities regulator is tightening rules on selling by major shareholders, an effort to discourage activity that might disrupt the stability of the stock market in a politically sensitive year.

Why Banks Haven't Been Burned by Retail's Meltdown

As the U.S. retailing industry endures a spike in bankruptcy filings, the companies' bank lenders feel more secure than with downturns in other industries because of the nature of their loans.

U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.2% Rate in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth in early 2017 was stronger than initially thought, and broad growth is poised to pick up in the current quarter.

U.S. Stocks Mostly Flat in Quiet Session

The S&P 500 snapped a two-week losing streak as the index climbed to another record Friday.

Trump, G-7 Leaders Meet Amid Tensions Over Climate, Trade

Trans-Atlantic tensions over trade and climate change hung over the start of the Group of 7 summit Friday in Sicily, the last stop in President Donald Trump's first overseas trip since taking office.

May Loses Ground in U.K. Poll After Manchester Attack

The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs to 722

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 722, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Oil Prices Edge Higher Following OPEC Decision

Oil prices edged higher Friday, reversing earlier declines amid light trading ahead of a U.S. holiday weekend.

China Exerts More Control Over Its Currency With Tweak to Yuan Fix

China's central bank is adjusting the mechanism for setting the currency's daily fix to smooth out fluctuations against the dollar, an acknowledgment that the country is hitching the yuan's value closer to the U.S. currency.

May 28, 2017 21:17 ET (01:17 GMT)