What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump is actively discussing major changes in the White House, including having lawyers vet his tweets and shaking up his top staff, as he grapples with the fallout from Russia probes.

Continue Reading Below

The president, who was attending a summit of G-7 leaders, has no plans to scale back sanctions on Russia, according to a top adviser.

Trump showcased two dramatically different negotiating styles in his official debut on the world stage.

Gunmen killed at least 28 people on a bus carrying Christian pilgrims in Egypt, prompting Sisi to order airstrikes on terror camps in neighboring Libya.

U.K. authorities believe the Manchester bomber assembled the powerful explosive device himself, possibly with the help of accomplices.

A Georgia vote presents the next test for Democrats and Republicans after the GOP won a Montana House race.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)