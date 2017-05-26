What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A federal appeals court issued a sharply worded ruling rejecting Trump's request to reinstate his revised travel ban, setting the stage for the Supreme Court to resolve the matter.

Trump called for an investigation into how sensitive information the U.K. shared with the U.S. on the Manchester terror bombing ended up in news reports.

The attack has restarted a debate about how the U.K. decides which potential extremists to watch.

Trump held meetings with France's Macron and senior EU leaders, after which it was clear that many critical differences remain.

The president issued tough new spending demands for NATO while withholding public support for a core tenet of the alliance.

An attorney for Kushner said the senior White House aide would cooperate with any probes into meetings he had with Russians.

A hacker known as Guccifer 2.0 last year sent Democratic voter-turnout data to a GOP operative in Florida.

The GOP candidate won a hotly contested House race in Montana.

The FBI told Congress it would withhold for now memos by Comey on his interactions with Trump.

