Oil's Slide Hits Shares of Singapore Rigbuilders -- Market Talk

0414 GMT - The world's biggest oil-rig builders, both listed in Singapore, are down in the wake of oil's post-OPEC pullback. Shares of Singapore firms which support the offshore-oil industry are usually hit when crude prices fall amid concerns that explorers and producers will cut back on capital spending. Sembcorp Marine (S51.SG) and Keppel (BN4.SG) are both down 0.9% today but remain up for the month. (gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2017 00:29 ET (04:29 GMT)