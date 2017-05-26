U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.2% Rate in First Quarter

Continue Reading Below

U.S. economic growth in early 2017 was stronger than initially thought, and broad growth is poised to pick up in the current quarter.

U.S. Stocks on Track to Snap Two-Week Losing Streak

U.S. stocks were little changed, though major indexes were on track to snap a two-week losing streak. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1%.

Behind Bitcoin's Wild Ride: the Japan Factor

Bitcoin fever has hit Japan-and it's helping the virtual currency go parabolic.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers Remain Confident About Economy

Consumers remain largely confident about the economy, even with a sharp political divide among respondents. The University of Michigan's final reading of consumer sentiment was 97.1 in May, up 2.5% from May 2016.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Down 0.7% in April

Demand for long-lasting factory goods fell in April, hinting at potential speed bumps for the manufacturing sector.

Pound Falls as May Loses Ground in U.K. Election Race

The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.

Oil Prices Turn Higher After OPEC Disappointment

Oil prices turned higher, a day after declining amid lower-than-expected output cuts by major oil producers.

The Fragile Truce Between Bonds and Stocks

This year has been good for both bond and stock investors. To rely on that benign picture lasting looks risky.

China Exerts More Control Over Its Currency With Tweak to Yuan Fix

China's central bank is adjusting the mechanism for setting the currency's daily fix to smooth out fluctuations against the dollar, an acknowledgment that the country is hitching the yuan's value closer to the U.S. currency.

WSJ's Daily Shot: OPEC Says Nine Months of Cuts Should Work, but Markets Disagree

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)