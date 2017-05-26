U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.2% Rate in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth in early 2017 was stronger than initially thought, and broad growth is poised to pick up in the current quarter.

Global Stocks Drop With Oil Prices

U.S. stocks were poised to stall after losses in energy companies dragged down bourses in Europe and Asia. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening decline for the S&P 500.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Down 0.7% in April

Demand for long-lasting factory goods fell in April, hinting at potential speed bumps for the manufacturing sector.

Pound Falls as May Loses Ground in U.K. Election Race

The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.

WSJ's Daily Shot: OPEC Says Nine Months of Cuts Should Work, but Markets Disagree

Oil Prices Keep Falling on OPEC Disappointment

Oil prices slipped, extending declines driven by lower-than-expected output cuts by major oil producers.

China Exerts More Control Over Its Currency With Tweak to Yuan Fix

China's central bank is adjusting the mechanism for setting the currency's daily fix to smooth out fluctuations against the dollar, an acknowledgment that the country is hitching the yuan's value closer to the U.S. currency.

Japanese Investors Say They're More Confident in Europe After French Vote

Japanese investment into foreign bonds has surged in the past few weeks, with some asset managers and analysts saying movement into European debt following the French election is likely one reason.

Fed's Bullard Says Markets Have More Dovish View on Rate Path

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned again that the central bank and financial markets aren't on the same page when it comes to the interest-rate outlook.

Japan Core Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% in April

Japan's core consumer-price index, which excludes fresh food, rose 0.3% from a year earlier in April, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

May 26, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)