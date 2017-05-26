Oil Prices Turn Higher After OPEC Disappointment

Oil prices turned higher, a day after declining amid lower-than-expected output cuts by major oil producers.

Flailing OPEC Leaves Western Oil Majors Holding the Bag

OPEC's spell over oil markets has been broken. That's bad news for Western heavyweights like Shell and BHP who made big bets on expensive oil and gas at the top of the last cycle.

Why Americans Aren't Hitting the Road This Summer

This weekend marks the beginning of summer driving season, and Americans should be packing up and hitting the road. Why aren't they? Americans are driving less than expected and economists are struggling to explain why.

Activist Investor's Pressure Builds on BHP Over Energy

The clash between BHP Billiton Ltd. and activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is narrowing to one issue that could determine the future of the Anglo-Australian mining giant: Should it remain in the oil and gas business?

Saudi Aramco Struggles to Disengage From Royal Family's Whims

The kingdom is hoping to launch what would be the world's largest IPO, but first it has to decide whether the oil giant will continue as a de facto arm of the monarchy.

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Coal Mines Reimagined as New Power Source

Coal-mine companies in the U.S. and Germany are trying to turn their old mines into enormous power-storage systems, using century-old technology to keep the lights on when a shortage of wind or sun makes new technologies inadequate.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop More Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil supplies fell by 4.4 million barrels for the week ended May 19, twice what analysts were expecting, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to EIA data.

How Liquefied Natural Gas Will Transform Global Energy Markets

Liquefied natural gas, which can be moved by special tanker instead of through pipelines, is remaking the global energy market, according to WSJ Energy Expert Jason Bordoff.

Why Coal Can't Compete on a True Level Playing Field

While the Trump administration promises an end to preferential federal policy in the energy industry, WSJ Energy Expert Richard Revesz says coal is still being propped up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)