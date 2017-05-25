WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 25

TRUMP CALLS FOR INTELLIGENCE REVIEW AFTER MANCHESTER LEAKS

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has ordered a review of leaks of sensitive information within his administration following concerns from British officials about intelligence sharing with the U.S.

TRUMP TELLS NATO TO PAY UP FOR MILITARY

President Donald Trump issued tough new spending demands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while withholding public support for a core tenet of the security alliance that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all.

TRUMP, EU LEADERS AIR COMPETING VISIONS

President Donald Trump held his first meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and senior EU leaders in Brussels, the capital of a bloc whose future he has questioned and whose opponents he has feted.

SAUDI CLAIM TO LEAD MUSLIMS GETS A TRUMP BOOST

Saudi Arabia has emerged from President Donald Trump's visit with a geopolitical coup: The trip's elaborate choreography validated the kingdom's longstanding-and controversial-desire to be seen as the leader of the Muslim world.

CHINA HITCHES YUAN TO THE DOLLAR, BUYING RARE CALM

China's central bank appears to have effectively pegged the Chinese yuan to the dollar in recent weeks, a policy twist that has helped stabilize the currency in a year of political transition.

PROBE: U.S. STRIKE IN MOSUL IGNITED ISIS MUNITIONS, KILLING CIVILIANS

A U.S. airstrike on a suspected Islamic State fighting position in March unintentionally killed more than 100 civilians, most of whom died as a result of a secondary blast from munitions packed into a residential area by extremists, a military investigation concluded.

LE PEN WAVERS ON EURO AS PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION LOOMS

Opposition to the euro is wavering inside France's far-right National Front party due to infighting over whether its signature policy is to blame for Marine Le Pen's failed presidential bid.

BEIJING PROTESTS U.S. PATROL IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

China vowed to further build up military capabilities after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a Chinese-built artificial island in the South China Sea, the first such patrol under President Donald Trump.

