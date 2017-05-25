What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The House GOP health-overhaul bill would leave 23 million more people uninsured while reducing the federal deficit by $119 billion in the next decade compared with current law, according to a CBO estimate.

The alleged bomber in the Manchester attack likely had the help of a terror network, U.K. authorities said, and his brother told a Libyan militia that the two of them belonged to Islamic State.

Treasury chief Mnuchin asked Congress to raise the federal debt limit before lawmakers leave for their summer recess.

Ex-intelligence officials fear the Shadow Brokers hacker group may be exposing the identities of the NSA's computer-hacking team.

The Pentagon conducted a Navy patrol in the South China Sea, the first such operation under Trump.

The holding company of Brazil's JBS is said to be willing to pay at least $1.3 billion as part of a leniency deal.

Justice Department officials recently interviewed a former U.S. attorney for the post of FBI director.

The Republican candidate in a Montana special election for the House faces allegations that he assaulted a reporter.

The official overseeing the government's $1.3 trillion student-loan portfolio abruptly resigned.

Died: Amy Reed, 44, doctor who battled against a hysterectomy method.

May 25, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)