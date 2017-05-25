Telecoms Up on 5G Optimism -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from the buildout of a new generation of cellphone networks.

Axiata Group, Malaysia's largest mobile-phone network operator by market value, saw shares fall after it reported that first-quarter profit was down, hurt by higher depreciation and amortization charges.

Viacom's cable networks will once more be available to Suddenlink cable subscribers after a distribution deal between Viacom and Suddenlink owner Altice USA, the owner of Suddenlink. Viacom's channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, were dropped by Suddenlink in late 2014 because of a dispute over carriage fees.

