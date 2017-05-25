S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2406.73 -- second pivot point resistance
2404.30 -- lifetime high
2404.00 -- previous day's high
2402.37 -- first pivot point resistance
2401.90 -- previous day's close
2396.00 -- previous day's low
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2393.50 -- 4-day moving average
2390.47 -- first pivot point support
2388.41 -- 18-day moving average
2386.59 -- 9-day moving average
2382.93 -- second pivot point support
2337.43 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19
44.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5735.92 -- second pivot point resistance
5734.50 -- lifetime high
5734.50 -- previous day's high
5731.25 -- previous day's close
5723.33 -- first pivot point resistance
5705.25 -- previous day's low
5693.33 -- first pivot point support
5680.92 -- 9-day moving average
5675.92 -- second pivot point support
5664.01 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
58.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19
56.58 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18
May 25, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)