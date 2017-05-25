On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2406.73 -- second pivot point resistance

2404.30 -- lifetime high

2404.00 -- previous day's high

2402.37 -- first pivot point resistance

2401.90 -- previous day's close

2396.00 -- previous day's low

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2393.50 -- 4-day moving average

2390.47 -- first pivot point support

2388.41 -- 18-day moving average

2386.59 -- 9-day moving average

2382.93 -- second pivot point support

2337.43 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19

44.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5735.92 -- second pivot point resistance

5734.50 -- lifetime high

5734.50 -- previous day's high

5731.25 -- previous day's close

5723.33 -- first pivot point resistance

5705.25 -- previous day's low

5693.33 -- first pivot point support

5680.92 -- 9-day moving average

5675.92 -- second pivot point support

5664.01 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

58.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19

56.58 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 18

May 25, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)