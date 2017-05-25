Oil Prices Fall After OPEC Extends Output Cut

Crude prices fell after major oil producers extended output cuts by less than some investors had hoped.

U.S. Stock Futures Point Higher Despite Pressure on Energy Shares

U.S. stocks were poised to extend gains even as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy companies. Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening advance for the S&P 500.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

he number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits ticked up last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Amount of Time Homes Sit on the Market Reaches a New Low

China Hitches Yuan to the Dollar, Buying Rare Calm

China's central bank appears to have effectively pegged the Chinese yuan to the dollar in recent weeks, a policy twist that has helped stabilize the currency in a year of political transition.

OPEC Agrees to Extend Crude Output Caps

OPEC renewed an agreement to withhold some crude-oil supplies into March 2018, doubling down on its bet that it can raise prices despite soaring output from U.S. shale producers.

UK Growth Slower Than First Thought in 1Q

The U.K. economy slowed more sharply than first thought in the first quarter, a warning sign on growth ahead of a national election June 8 and the start of Brexit talks with the European Union.

BIS Releases New Set of Standards for Currency Trading

A group of global standards-setters on Thursday completed a new set of principles for trading in the foreign-exchange market, capping a two-year effort to improve transparency after a series of collusion scandals at major banks.

Where the China Credit Crunch Could Really Bite

What Moody's didn't say this week is that China's sovereign bailout of troubled state companies is in fact already well under way, with a little help from provincial governments.

Beijing on the China-U.S. Trade Relationship: It's All Good

China's assessment of the trade relationship with the U.S.: The imbalance isn't that bad, job losses at U.S. steel mills aren't China's fault and Beijing's yuan interventions benefit the U.S.

