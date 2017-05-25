Fed Should Be Judged On How Well It Achieves Mandates, Fed's Evans Says

Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evans said a conservative disposition among policy makers can make it hard to truly achieve a 'symmetric' inflation target, where price pressures above and below the target are equally unwelcome.

Asian Shares Hold Gains

Stocks in South Korea soared to a fresh high, leading broad gains across the region after the nation's central bank held interest rates at a record-low in a vote of confidence in the economy.

BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing, Says Board Member Sakurai

Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said Thursday that the central bank will carry on with its easing program by keeping interest rates low and expanding its monetary base, dismissing speculation of tightening soon.

China Securities Regulator Punishes Three Domestic Brokerages

China's securities regulator punished three domestic brokerages for violating rules on margin trading with transactions on behalf of Chicago-based Citadel LLC.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.25%

The Bank of Korea left interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight meeting, maintaining its support for the economy, though an improved growth outlook and U.S. policy tightening point toward an eventual rate increase.

Fed's Kaplan Maintains Need to Raise Rates

Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan said he believes there should be two more additional rate increases in 2017, and even then monetary policy would still be accommodative.

Fed Minutes Signal Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again Soon

Federal Reserve officials expected at their meeting this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, according to minutes of the gathering, a signal the central bank could lift its benchmark rate in June.

GOP Lawmaker Drops Debit-Card Provision From Choice Act

The Republican author of a bill to roll back Obama-era financial regulations has agreed to remove a controversial provision concerning debit-card swipe fees that had divided GOP lawmakers and threatened to derail passage of the sweeping legislation next month.

CBO's Health-Law Report Sets Up Fight Among Senate GOP

A health overhaul bill approved by the House would leave 23 million more people uninsured while reducing the federal deficit by $119 billion in the next decade compared with current law, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Mnuchin Wants Debt-Limit Increase With No Conditions

Trump administration officials, testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday on their 10-year budget plans, pointed to a more pressing fiscal problem: They could run out of room to pay the government's bills within the next few months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)