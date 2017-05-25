Best Buy Defies Retail Doldrums, Posting Higher Sales

Continue Reading Below

Best Buy continued to buck the retail funk and post rising sales, as videogame consoles like the Nintendo Switch and new cellphone plans drove customers to its stores in the latest quarter.

Ford's New Chief Shakes Up Management Team

New Ford Motor CEO Jim Hackett has named new regional chiefs as he gives the auto maker a more agile structure at the top.

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Each Cigna Employee to Get Five Shares

Cigna plans to give every employee five shares of stock, an unusual move that the company said was aimed at bolstering employee commitment as it moves ahead after the demise of its merger deal with Anthem.

21st Century Oncology Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

21st Century Oncology, a cancer treatment giant, filed for bankruptcy Thursday after months of teetering on the brink of insolvency.

Microsoft Tries to Take On Twitch at Videogame Live-Streaming

Microsoft on Thursday is launching its own videogame live-streaming service called Mixer, setting up yet another battle among some of the biggest names in the technology industry.

China's Lenovo Reboots After Losing PC Crown to HP

China's Lenovo Group is shaking up its operations as it seeks to reclaim the title of global leader in personal computers and shore up its smartphone business.

Signet Loses Shine as Sales Retreat, Will Sell its Credit Portfolio

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. fell in premarket trading Thursday as the jewelry store operator widely missed quarterly earnings expectations with same-store sales falling 11.5%, pressured by the later timing of the Mother's Day holiday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Earnings Jump 22%

TD Bank said earnings for its latest quarter jumped 22%, boosted by volume growth in its Canadian retail business.

CIBC Hauls In Stronger Profit

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a stronger profit in its latest quarter as lowering its provision for credit losses helped its bottom line.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)