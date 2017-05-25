Ford Announces More Management Changes

Ford Motor Co. continues to shake up its top management team following the ouster earlier this week of former Chief Executive Mark Fields and the appointment of Jim Hackett as the No. 2 U.S. auto maker's new boss.

Each Cigna Employee to Get Five Shares

Cigna plans to give every employee five shares of stock, an unusual move that the company said was aimed at bolstering employee commitment as it moves ahead after the demise of its merger deal with Anthem.

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Earnings Jump 22%

TD Bank said earnings for its latest quarter jumped 22%, boosted by volume growth in its Canadian retail business.

Microsoft Tries to Take On Twitch at Videogame Live-Streaming

Microsoft on Thursday is launching its own videogame live-streaming service called Mixer, setting up yet another battle among some of the biggest names in the technology industry.

Signet Loses Shine as Sales Retreat, Will Sell its Credit Portfolio

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. fell in premarket trading Thursday as the jewelry store operator widely missed quarterly earnings expectations with same-store sales falling 11.5%, pressured by the later timing of the Mother's Day holiday.

CIBC Hauls In Stronger Profit

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a stronger profit in its latest quarter as lowering its provision for credit losses helped its bottom line.

Vulcan Materials Buys Aggregrates Business for $900 Million

Vulcan Materials Co. said Thursday that it reached a deal to buy private-equity firm SPO Partners' aggregates business for $900 million in cash.

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Beijing's Version of Microsoft Windows 10 Tightens Security, Ditches Solitaire

Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows 10 software customized for the Chinese government to improve security, including modifying the program to prevent data that is typically collected from being transmitted to other devices.

Google Goes to China, Making Play for Talent and Attention

A friendly game of Go in the picturesque city of Wuzhen has given Google an opening to return to China's good graces, seven years after it left the country over government censorship of its namesake search engine and hacks of its Gmail service.

