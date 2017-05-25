Toronto-Dominion Bank's Earnings Jump 22%

TD Bank said earnings for its latest quarter jumped 22%, boosted by volume growth in its Canadian retail business.

Signet Loses Shine as Sales Retreat, Will Sell its Credit Portfolio

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. fell in premarket trading Thursday as the jewelry store operator widely missed quarterly earnings expectations with same-store sales falling 11.5%, pressured by the later timing of the Mother's Day holiday.

BlackRock, Vanguard Mull Pressuring Exxon to Disclose Climate Risks

Two of the world's largest asset managers are strongly considering a public rebuke to Exxon Mobil over climate change at the company's annual meeting next week.

Beijing's Version of Microsoft Windows 10 Tightens Security, Ditches Solitaire

Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows 10 software customized for the Chinese government to improve security, including modifying the program to prevent data that is typically collected from being transmitted to other devices.

Google Goes to China, Making Play for Talent and Attention

A friendly game of Go in the picturesque city of Wuzhen has given Google an opening to return to China's good graces, seven years after it left the country over government censorship of its namesake search engine and hacks of its Gmail service.

Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings Rise

Royal Bank of Canada's sales and profit topped expectations in the first quarter, led by gains in fee-based businesses.

China's Lenovo Reboots After Losing PC Crown to HP

China's Lenovo Group is shaking up its operations as it seeks to reclaim the title of global leader in personal computers and shore up its smartphone business.

Lawmakers Seek Deutsche Bank Details on Russia Trades, Trump Loans

Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank to provide details about its internal reviews into Russian trades and clients, as well as loans made to President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public on Wednesday.

J.Crew's Mickey Drexler Confesses: I Underestimated How Tech Would Upend Retail

The retail legend didn't understand how speed and price would drive internet shoppers. After 10 quarters of falling sales, the brand wants to create a more accessible image and add digital marketing.

Ford's Exiting CEO to Get Part of Bonus, Promised Stock Awards

Ford will pay outgoing Chief Executive Mark Fields a sizable portion of a promised bonus for 2017, all of the promised stock awards for the year and temporary use of company aircraft as part of an exit package outlined Wednesday.

May 25, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)