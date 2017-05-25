Ford's Exiting CEO to Get Part of Bonus, Promised Stock Awards

Continue Reading Below

Ford will pay outgoing Chief Executive Mark Fields a sizable portion of a promised bonus for 2017, all of the promised stock awards for the year and temporary use of company aircraft as part of an exit package outlined Wednesday.

Lawmakers Seek Deutsche Bank Details on Russia Trades, Trump Loans

Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank to provide details about its internal reviews into Russian trades and clients, as well as loans made to President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public on Wednesday.

GE Chief Adds Some Caution to 2018 Profit Goal

Jeff Immelt, General Electric Co.'s chief, said the conglomerate would likely need additional cost cuts to reach a closely watched 2018 profit target, given current struggles in global oil and gas markets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HP's Ink Starts Flowing Again

Printer supply segment sees first growth in four years.

Former VW Compliance Executive Awaiting Trial to Remain in Prison

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Wednesday affirmed a district judge's order keeping Oliver Schmidt behind bars in Michigan amid concerns he would flee the country if released on a $1.6 million bond.

Holding Company of Brazil's JBS in Talks to Settle Corruption Case

J&F Participações, the holding company of meatpacker JBS that is involved in Brazil's vast corruption scandal, is willing to shell out at least $1.3 billion as part of a leniency deal with prosecutors, said a person close to the discussions.

Cerberus, American Eagle Work on Abercrombie Bid

Private-equity firm Cerberus Capital is working on a bid for teen-apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch alongside American Eagle, which could give American Eagle a leg up in the pursuit of its struggling rival.

Another Insurer Leaves Missouri's Affordable Care Act Exchange

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City says it lost more than $100 million through 2016 offering exchange insurance plans

CME Chairman and CEO Terrence Duffy Suffers Collapsed Lung

CME Group's Chairman and CEO Terrence A. Duffy has suffered a collapsed lung and is recuperating at home. The company said he is "expected to make a full recovery returning to work in the next couple of weeks."

BNP Paribas to Pay $350 Million to Settle New York Forex Allegations

BNP Paribas agreed to pay a $350 million penalty to resolve allegations by New York's banking regulator that foreign-exchange traders at the French bank engaged in collusion to manipulate currency rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)