Industrials Up After Weekly Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a report of weekly jobless claims was consistent with continued economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

Strategists at money manager Alpha Capital Management observed that the recovery from last Wednesday's "Trump slump" was unusually rapid, suggesting that the selling was a knee-jerk reaction to political scandal rather than a turn in the economic outlook.

"The economy is fundamentally strengthening and earnings are rebounding," said the Alpha Capital Management strategists in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)