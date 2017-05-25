China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 25 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 846,008 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,360 13,470 13,350 13,360 13,380 -20 30 272
Jul-17 13,565 13,590 13,565 13,575 13,455 120 4 112
Aug-17 13,575 13,815 13,575 13,675 14,030 -355 8 52
Sep-17 13,595 13,955 13,585 13,765 13,870 -105 804,422 382,836
Oct-17 13,755 13,865 13,715 13,780 14,110 -330 16 122
Nov-17 13,800 14,045 13,765 13,890 14,100 -210 280 2,600
Jan-18 15,595 15,950 15,595 15,760 15,825 -65 40,902 48,056
Mar-18 15,910 15,910 15,910 15,910 15,850 60 6 90
Apr-18 15,960 15,960 15,960 15,960 15,865 95 2 36
May-18 15,950 16,120 15,850 15,975 16,005 -30 338 514
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 25, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)