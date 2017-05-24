On Our Radar

President Trump meets Pope Francis in Photos

Features FOXBusiness

Trump Pope Reuters

(Reuters)

  • 1. President Trump arrives to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

    President Trump arrives to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

    Reuters

  • 2. President Trump arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis

    President Trump arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis

    Reuters

  • 3. President Trump walks with the Swiss Guard at the Vatican

    President Trump walks with the Swiss Guard at the Vatican

    Reuters

  • 4. Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive to meet Pope Francis

    Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive to meet Pope Francis

    Reuters

  • 5. Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience at the Vatican

    Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience at the Vatican

    Reuters

  • 6. Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania at the Vatican

    Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania at the Vatican

    Reuters

  • 7. Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience

    Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience

    Reuters

  • 8. U.S. delegation poses with Pope Francis during a private audience

    U.S. delegation poses with Pope Francis during a private audience

    Reuters

Continue Reading Below