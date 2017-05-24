President Trump meets Pope Francis in Photos

-
1. President Trump arrives to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican
-
2. President Trump arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis
-
3. President Trump walks with the Swiss Guard at the Vatican
-
4. Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive to meet Pope Francis
-
5. Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience at the Vatican
-
6. Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania at the Vatican
-
7. Pope Francis meets President Trump during a private audience
-
8. U.S. delegation poses with Pope Francis during a private audience
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT