Fed Minutes Signal Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again Soon

Federal Reserve officials expected at their meeting this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, according to minutes of the gathering, a signal the central bank could lift its benchmark rate in June.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Fed Hints at June Interest-Rate Increase

U.S. stocks rose as minutes from the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could rise in June. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to a fresh high.

GOP Bill Has 23 Million Uninsured, Fewer Than Earlier Plan, but Won't Cut Deficit as Much, CBO Says

A health overhaul bill approved by the House would leave 23 million more people uninsured while reducing the federal deficit by $119 billion in the next decade compared with current law, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Mnuchin Wants Debt-Limit Increase With No Conditions

Trump administration officials, testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday on their 10-year budget plans, pointed to a more pressing fiscal problem: They could run out of room to pay the government's bills within the next few months.

Moody's Serves Warning to China

China's first downgrade by Moody's Investor's Service since 1989 was a direct warning to Beijing that its growth model isn't working and an illustration of the disconnect between the view inside and outside China of its economic management.

Foreign Central Banks Scooping Up Treasurys

Foreign central banks are buying U.S. government bonds again after paring their holdings in 2016, and China has been the biggest buyer.

Home Sales Slip amid Housing Shortage

Home sales declined in April, a tepid start to a spring selling season marked by a dearth of homes available for purchase.

Venture Funds Flood Startups With Cash

Investments in first quarter rose 37% from the previous period, to $14.5 billion. Social Finance pulled in $500 million.

Insider-Trading Case Traces Medicare Tip to Hedge Fund

Federal prosecutors charged a government official, two hedge-fund investors and a Washington consultant for allegedly conspiring to trade health-care stocks based on information about government-funding changes that hadn't yet been made public.

Oil Rally Stalls After Five Days

A five-day rally in oil prices paused as investors awaited OPEC's decision about extending production cuts.

