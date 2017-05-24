Fed Minutes Signal Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again Soon

Federal Reserve officials expected at their meeting this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, according to minutes of the gathering, a signal the central bank could lift its benchmark rate in June.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Fed Hints at June Interest-Rate Increase

U.S. stocks rose as minutes from the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could rise in June. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to a fresh high.

Mnuchin Wants Debt-Limit Increase With No Conditions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress to increase the debt limit-without policy conditions attached to it-before lawmakers leave for their summer recess.

Moody's Serves Warning to China

China's first downgrade by Moody's Investor's Service since 1989 was a direct warning to Beijing that its growth model isn't working and an illustration of the disconnect between the view inside and outside China of its economic management.

Foreign Central Banks Scooping Up Treasurys

Foreign central banks are buying U.S. government bonds again after paring their holdings in 2016, and China has been the biggest buyer.

Home Sales Slip amid Housing Shortage

Home sales declined in April, a tepid start to a spring selling season marked by a dearth of homes available for purchase.

Insider-Trading Case Traces Medicare Tip to Hedge Fund

Federal prosecutors charged a government official, two hedge-fund investors and a Washington consultant for allegedly conspiring to trade health-care stocks based on information about government-funding changes that hadn't yet been made public.

Oil Rally Stalls After Five Days

A five-day rally in oil prices paused as investors awaited OPEC's decision about extending production cuts.

Egypt Raises $3 Billion in U.S. Dollar Bond Issuance

Egypt raised $3 billion in international bond markets with a multi-tranche issuance, raising the outstanding volume of existing five-, 10- and 30-year bonds, said one of the lead managers

Court Considers if Trump Can Fire Consumer Regulator

A federal appeals court began considering whether the consumer watchdog created after the 2008 financial crisis is constitutional, and whether the president has the authority to fire its director at will.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)