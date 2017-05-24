CF Corp to Buy Fidelity & Guaranty Life

An acquisition company created by a former Blackstone Group partner and Fidelity National Financial's chairman reached a deal to buy life insurance provider Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal worth about $1.84 billion.

Gillette Faces New Attack From an Old Razor Rival

Edgewell Personal Care Co., maker of Schick, the No. 2 U.S. razor brand, is mounting a direct challenge to the Procter & Gamble unit with an online subscription service that sells blades that fit on a Gillette handle but cost less.

BMO Reports Slower-Than-Expected U.S. Business Activity

Bank of Montreal said loan and deposit growth in the U.S. moderated in its latest quarter on slower-than-anticipated business activity.

Ford CEO, Lieutenants Seek to Carve Out Strategy in Evolving Car Industry

The top agenda item for Ford CEO Jim Hackett is carving out a clear strategy for the auto maker's role in an evolving car business. For just about everything else, he can rely on Joe Hinrichs and Jim Farley.

Videogame Software Startup Unity Is Valued at $2.8 Billion

Unity Technologies is putting the finishing touches on a $400 million funding round of financing that values the videogame technology company at about $2.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Glencore Makes Takeover Approach to Bunge

Glencore has made a takeover approach to grain trader Bunge, a move that would make the Swiss mining giant a major player in the U.S. agriculture market.

FCC Won't Take Action Against Stephen Colbert Over Trump Jokes

The FCC said Tuesday it has concluded there was "nothing actionable" under the agency's rules concerning crude comments by comedian Stephen Colbert a few weeks ago.

Brazil's Odebrecht Energy Unit Renegotiates $5 Billion in Debt

Troubled engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA's oil and gas arm said late Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with a group of creditors to restructure its financial debt.

Investors' Faith in Michelin Looks Over-Inflated

The tire maker's stock is trading at peak multiples even as higher rubber prices and a weakening car market threaten its margins.

Why OPEC Wants to Extend Oil Cuts: Aramco's Coming IPO

Saudi Arabia is pushing the OPEC oil cartel and other big producers to extend crude production cuts for another nine months to give a boost to the coming IPO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

