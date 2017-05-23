What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

At least 19 people were killed and about 50 others injured by a suspected suicide bomber at a concert hall in Manchester, England, according to U.S. and U.K. authorities.

Trump and Netanyahu said Iranian aggression has united Israelis and Arabs and brought Middle East peace closer than ever, as the two leaders met.

Trump became the first serving U.S. leader to visit the Western Wall, which has become a source of discord between the U.S. and Israel.

Israel agreed to measures aimed at improving the lives of West Bank Palestinians.

Flynn said he would refuse to cooperate with a Senate demand for documents, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Trump is set to propose a plan that he says will balance the federal budget in a decade with big cuts to taxes and safety-net programs.

The Supreme Court found that North Carolina's congressional map was drawn by GOP lawmakers to disadvantage black voters.

North Korea's progress on a new missile highlights how quickly Pyongyang is mastering technologies that make it a greater threat.

Over 700,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the U.S. last year stayed beyond their visa terms.

The administration extended by six months temporary protections for quake-displaced Haitians.

May 23, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)