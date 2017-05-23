U.S. Stocks Up as Technology Shares Keep Rallying

Climbing technology shares lifted U.S. stock indexes Tuesday, putting them on course for a fourth consecutive session of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26 points, or 0.1%, to 20920 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2%.

U.S. stocks have largely been resilient in recent months to investor concerns that political turmoil in Washington could push back the Trump administration's plans for policy changes like tax cuts and fiscal stimulus. A strong corporate earnings season and a largely stable economy are helping major indexes stay buoyant, investors and analysts say.

"The reflation trade is evolving, but not ending. Yes, we have some political noise, but the company fundamentals remain pretty supportive," said Jean Medecin, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%, led by gains in shares of banks and technology firms, as investors looked past a blast at a concert hall in Manchester late Monday.

The British pound was 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar recently, while some initial buying of havens such as government bonds eased in morning trading.

"It's a tragedy," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, but it doesn't have "a read-through for markets." Such attacks in the Western world have had a limited impact on financial markets in recent times.

Government bonds edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling to 2.245% from 2.254% on Monday, according to Tradeweb. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Later this week, investors are looking ahead to the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting on Wednesday.

Some investors are speculating that the central bank could hold interest rates steady at its June meeting following the recent decline in the dollar and Treasury yields. But others say the Fed is on track to continue raising rates.

"We think they're going to go in June. There seems [to be] no reason for them not to -- the economy seems strong," said Mr. Bell, who foresees bond yields rising in the coming months.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on forthcoming economic data releases, including new-home sales for April due on Tuesday, as well as durable goods orders and revised gross domestic product growth figures for the first quarter on Friday.

Earlier, Asian markets settled mostly lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite Index losing 2.1%.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.3% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%.

May 23, 2017 10:03 ET (14:03 GMT)