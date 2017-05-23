U.S. Stocks Up, Led by Bank Shares

Continue Reading Below

Financial stocks lifted the S&P 500 as the index notched a fourth consecutive session of gains.

Bipartisan Pushback Greets Trump's Proposed Budget

President Donald Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion spending blueprint amounts to a sweeping overhaul of the social safety net while projecting a big boost to economic growth that could be difficult to achieve.

Why OPEC Wants to Extend Oil Cuts: Aramco's Coming IPO

Saudi Arabia is pushing the OPEC oil cartel and other big producers to extend crude production cuts for another nine months to give a boost to the coming IPO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Harker Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year As Appropriate

Philadelphia Fed Chief Patrick Harker said he views it as appropriate to raise short-term interest rates twice more this year and that concerns about weak first-quarter data are overblown, laying the groundwork for a potential vote to lift rates at the central bank's June policy meeting.

Britain Raises Terror Alert Level After ISIS Claims Deadly Suicide Bombing

The British government raised its international-terrorism threat level to critical, suggesting fears of another attack as police identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured dozens of others in Monday's attack on concertgoers in Manchester.

U.S. New-Home Sales Fell More Than Expected in April

New-home sales fell sharply in April after reaching a nine-year high the prior month, a possible sign of weaker demand after a run-up in prices.

Oil's OPEC Rally Reaches New Highs

Oil prices settled at fresh one-month highs Tuesday, extending a winning streak to five sessions on optimism that the coming OPEC meeting will result in more production cuts.

Ratings Firms Issue Downgrades for Mall-Backed Debt

Bond rating companies are looking closer at securities tied to shopping mall debt, issuing downgrades for those backed by malls suffering from an anchor store closure and putting on watch malls with large stores such as Macy's, J.C. Penney and Sears, even if the stores remain open.

Fed's Kashkari: Unclear if U.S. at Full Employment Amid Signs of Soft Inflation

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he has doubts the labor market is back to full strength, possibly signaling a desire to hold interest rates lower for longer.

Bank of Canada Likely to Maintain Status Quo in Rate Decision

Canada's central bank is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged Wednesday as soft underlying inflation and trade-policy uncertainty in Washington offset solid economic data.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)