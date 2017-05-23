China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 23 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,033,294 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,590 14,000 13,480 13,775 13,765 10 32 274
Jul-17 13,685 14,025 13,685 13,770 13,745 25 12 112
Aug-17 13,780 14,175 13,780 13,890 13,830 60 20 48
Sep-17 13,895 14,360 13,845 14,080 14,025 55 985,258 380,918
Oct-17 13,995 14,340 13,530 14,125 14,020 105 686 126
Nov-17 14,010 14,410 13,850 14,165 14,145 20 1,644 2,606
Jan-18 15,875 16,320 15,820 16,045 16,000 45 45,386 46,254
Mar-18 16,435 16,435 16,085 16,280 16,175 105 6 88
Apr-18 16,225 16,465 16,225 16,310 16,215 95 10 34
May-18 16,055 16,560 16,055 16,265 16,240 25 240 464
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 23, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)