Tech Up on Growth Bets -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders chased gains in the fast-growing sector. Twitter executive said the messaging service will enhance live-streaming features of the service. Apple could cross the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone as soon as this year, if its next iPhone is a hit and it continues to rack up higher profit margins on service businesses such as Apple Music, said an analyst at brokerage RBC, as reported earlier.
May 22, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)