Ford Looks to New CEO Jim Hackett For 'Tech-Savvy Energy'

Continue Reading Below

Jim Hackett likes to talk about "design thinking" and "fitness of use." His test now as new Ford CEO is to translate those catch phrases into meaningful change at the auto giant.

Brazilian Meatpacker JBS Shares Fall 30% Amid Insider-Trading Accusations

Shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS plunged more than 30%, costing the company about $2 billion, after President Michel Temer accused its owners of insider trading as part of a bitter battle over the country's corruption scandal.

Maxus Energy Wins Court Approval of Chapter 11 Plan

Maxus Energy Corp. won confirmation Monday of a chapter 11 liquidation plan that spells out how its assets will be used to address New Jersey's contaminated Passaic River.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Another Gloomy Day for Amgen

Nothing is going right for Amgen these days. It now says its experimental osteoporosis treatment, Evenity, is unlikely to win approval from the Food and Drug Administration this year.

CBS Extends Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021

CBS said it reached a two-year contract extension with Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who is now expected to stay with the media company through June 30, 2021

Amid Slide in DVD Sales, Redbox to Rent Some Movies Sooner

Redbox got a boost in its efforts to compete with digital outlets Monday as Hollywood's largest studio agreed to make its movie discs available earlier in the company's movie-rental kiosks.

Remember 'Avatar'? Disney Hopes So With $500 Million Bet on Theme Park

Disney is betting the most successful movie ever will prolong a hot streak for its theme parks. But will tourists flock to a place inspired by an eight-year-old film?

Solar-Energy Giant Was Manipulating Sales Data, Say Former Managers

Former managers at one of the largest U.S. solar-energy companies say they manipulated a key sales metric around the time of the company's 2015 initial public offering.

Citigroup to Tap Nasdaq for Blockchain Payment Technology

Citigroup Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. are partnering to match up the blockchain with real money.

Baidu Falls Behind in Race to Be China's Netflix

Baidu could miss out as Chinese tech majors try to build up their online video content.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)