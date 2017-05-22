Fed Should Focus on How Economy Affects Different Groups, Fed's Brainard Says

Federal Reserve officials need to look at how different demographic groups are faring in the labor market as they make monetary policy decisions, Fed governor Lael Brainard said Monday.

Although the Fed can't use its traditional policy tools of raising or lowering interest rates to target struggling groups for help, it should look at the obstacles they face when it considers the overall health of the labor market, she said.

"Understanding these barriers and efforts to address them is vital in assessing maximum employment as well as potential growth," she said. "Maximum employment is inherently an inclusive goal."

One of the Fed's mandates from Congress is to use monetary policy to keep the labor market functioning at full strength so that essentially all those who want a job can find one. But it isn't always easy to tell when that goal has been met. Ms. Brainard said officials need to keep in mind that full employment evolves over time, depending on economic conditions.

If certain groups continue to struggle even though the overall unemployment rate is falling, that suggests the goal of full employment hasn't yet been met, she said, pointing to the recent, uneven economic recovery in which black workers or workers with less education have struggled more than their white or better-educated counterparts.

The Fed held interest rates near zero for seven years while the unemployment rate fell to draw workers back into the labor force. The central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate is still very low -- in a range between 0.75% and 1% -- though the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.4% in April, which is below many estimates of maximum employment.

"This approach to maximum employment has allowed [the Fed] to navigate the current recovery in a way that has likely brought more people back into productive employment than might have been the case with a fixed, aggregate unemployment-rate target based in precrisis norms," she said.

She didn't comment on the Fed's current path of rate increases in her prepared remarks -- including the question of whether it will lift borrowing costs at its next meeting. in June. But she said the Fed "will continue to navigate the recovery" to achieve the central bank's twin goals of low, stable inflation and full employment.

Ms. Brainard is one of several Fed officials to spotlight economic disparities among demographic groups. Although officials frequently note that their congressionally-imposed mandates require them to target the economy as a whole, many have said they look closely at how the economic expansion has varied among different groups.

In the past, Ms. Brainard has been one of the central bank's most outspoken advocates of moving cautiously to raise interest rates, arguing that holding down borrowing costs helps struggling workers and households get back on their feet. But she supported the Fed's most recent rate increase, in March.

Projections from Fed officials anticipate two more quarter-percentage-point rate increases this year and many traders, analysts and economists expect the next rate increase to come next month.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

May 22, 2017 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT)