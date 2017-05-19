Stocks Higher, Wiping Out Most of Midweek Tumble

U.S. stocks' late-week rebound wiped out most of their midweek tumble.

Fed's Bullard Says Markets Are Doubting Need for June Rate Rise

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that financial markets don't appear to believe the central bank has the economic data it needs to support more interest-rate rises.

U.S. Household Financial Health Improved in Recent Years

Most Americans are doing better financially than a few years ago, although the degree of improvement rises with a person's education level, according to a new Federal Reserve survey.

Oil Extends Gains Before OPEC Meeting

Oil prices are posting some of their largest one-day gains of the year as investors show optimism about output cuts from the world's biggest exporters and the possibility they'll be extended next week.

Eurozone Consumer Confidence at Highest Level in Nearly a Decade

The victory of a pro-European centrist in France's presidential election has delivered a further boost to already high consumer confidence in the eurozone.

ECB Calls for More Pan-European Bank Mergers

The European Central Bank called on eurozone banks to engage in more cross-border mergers, warning that a lack of integration in the region's financial markets harmed its ability to set monetary policy.

Don't Count on the Fed If the Market Tumbles

A healthy economy and high stock valuations mean the central bank won't be quick to step in to calm volatile markets.

Brazil Stocks Recover Somewhat After Plunge Tied to Probe of President

Brazilian shares and the real recovered some of the ground they lost after plummeting Thursday following a newspaper report linking President Michel Temer to a corruption scheme.

S&P Lifts Indonesia's Ratings to Investment Grade

A tax amnesty that boosted coffers and an economic recovery from a six-year low has launched Indonesia back to investment-grade status by the last of the three major ratings firms.

Europe Inc. Sprints Ahead of U.S.

Big European companies are riding a return of consumer confidence, ringing up their fastest growth in profits in seven years and outpacing U.S. counterparts.

