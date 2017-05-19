Oil Extends Gains Before OPEC Meeting

Oil prices are posting some of their largest one-day gains of the year as investors show optimism about output cuts from the world's biggest exporters and the possibility they'll be extended next week.

Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs to 720

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the past week to 720.

Better Late Than Never for Oil-Service Providers

Analysts and investors got ahead of themselves when translating a drilling boom to oil-field-services companies' profits, but the bonanza is merely delayed, with executives are sounding more bullish, especially when it comes to red-hot U.S. shale plays.

U.S. Examines Russia's Grip on Citgo Assets

Financial authorities are looking into the Russian government's growing leverage over Citgo amid heightened concern that the Kremlin is seeking to use energy as a political weapon against the U.S.

Exxon Mobil to Enter Mexican Gas-Station Market

Exxon Mobil plans to open its first Mexican service station in the second half of the year, joining the likes of BP Plc in the country's newly opened motor fuels market.

Texas Regulators Not Likely to Revive Oncor Deal

Texas regulators aren't inclined to change their minds about NextEra Energy's proposed takeover of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity-transmissions businesses.

U.S. Sanctions Venezuelan Supreme Court Justices

The Trump administration blacklisted eight Venezuelan supreme court justices for rulings that have gutted the country's opposition-controlled congress, the Treasury Department said.

The Non-Shale, Non-OPEC Problem for Oil Traders

A wave of new petroleum production from countries like Canada and Brazil is adding a new problem for oil traders who until now had been primarily preoccupied with U.S. output and an OPEC-led coalition cutting supply.

Halliburton President to Become CEO

Halliburton Co. said Wednesday that Jeff Miller, a board member and president of the oil-field-services company, will be its new chief executive officer.

May 19, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)