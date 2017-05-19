On Our Radar

New Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI May N/A 52.8*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI May N/A 53.1*

1000 New Home Sales Apr 615K (14) 621K

Continue Reading Below

-- percent change Apr -1.0% +5.8%

1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May N/A 20

Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.65M (14) 5.71M

-- percent change Apr -1.1% +4.4%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 20 238K (10) 232K

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 10 (3) 7

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.8% (14) +0.9%**

0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) Q1 +0.8% (14) +0.7%***

0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) Q1 +2.3% (7) +2.3%***

1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.3 (10) 97.7****

(Final)

*End-April Reading

**Revised Figure

***Q1 1st Reading

****May Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2017 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)