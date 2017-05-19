New Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI May N/A 52.8*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI May N/A 53.1*
1000 New Home Sales Apr 615K (14) 621K
-- percent change Apr -1.0% +5.8%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May N/A 20
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.65M (14) 5.71M
-- percent change Apr -1.1% +4.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 20 238K (10) 232K
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May 10 (3) 7
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.8% (14) +0.9%**
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) Q1 +0.8% (14) +0.7%***
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) Q1 +2.3% (7) +2.3%***
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.3 (10) 97.7****
(Final)
*End-April Reading
**Revised Figure
***Q1 1st Reading
****May Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
