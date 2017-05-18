Shire Reports Positive Data For Angiodema Drug

Drug company Shire PLC (SHP.LN) Thursday said Phase 3 testing of its Lanadelumab treatment showed a significant reduction in attacks of hereditary angiodema, a rare genetic condition.

Continue Reading Below

Shire will now use the data for its application for approval in the U.S., which it expects to file towards the end of this year or early in 2018.

Shares at 1107 GMT, up 173 pence, or 3.7%, at 4904 pence valuing the company at GBP44.7 billion.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2017 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)