S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2408.43 -- second pivot point resistance

2404.30 -- lifetime high

2402.77 -- first pivot point resistance

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2392.97 -- first pivot point support

2392.40 -- previous day's high

2390.53 -- 9-day moving average

2388.83 -- second pivot point support

2386.64 -- 18-day moving average

2385.60 -- 4-day moving average

2357.50 -- previous day's close

2356.30 -- previous day's low

2330.48 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

41.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17

61.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 16

63.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 15

60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5747.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5735.75 -- first pivot point resistance

5727.25 -- lifetime high

5724.00 -- previous day's high

5704.75 -- first pivot point support

5685.00 -- second pivot point support

5669.58 -- 9-day moving average

5626.25 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5578.75 -- previous day's close

5574.75 -- previous day's low

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

49.94 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17

79.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 16

77.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 15

74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

May 18, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)