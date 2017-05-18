S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2408.43 -- second pivot point resistance
2404.30 -- lifetime high
2402.77 -- first pivot point resistance
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2392.97 -- first pivot point support
2392.40 -- previous day's high
2390.53 -- 9-day moving average
2388.83 -- second pivot point support
2386.64 -- 18-day moving average
2385.60 -- 4-day moving average
2357.50 -- previous day's close
2356.30 -- previous day's low
2330.48 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
41.05 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17
61.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 16
63.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 15
60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5747.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5735.75 -- first pivot point resistance
5727.25 -- lifetime high
5724.00 -- previous day's high
5704.75 -- first pivot point support
5685.00 -- second pivot point support
5669.58 -- 9-day moving average
5626.25 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5578.75 -- previous day's close
5574.75 -- previous day's low
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
49.94 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 17
79.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 16
77.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 15
74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
