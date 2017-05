Emerging Markets Falter After Brazil Political Scandal

A rout in Brazilian stocks, sparked by a political scandal, reverberated throughout emerging markets, putting their extended rally at risk.

Fed Markets Lieutenant Suggests Reverse Repos May Be Too Critical to Phase Out

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President Lorie Logan suggested that a key part of the central bank's post-crisis toolkit for controlling interest rates is so helpful, it may be challenging to remove it again.

Fed's Mester Wants Rate Rises, but Won't Say When They Should Happen

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester offered an upbeat economic outlook and said more rate rises lie ahead for the central bank.

ECB Wary of Repeat of Fed's 'Taper Tantrum'

European Central Bank Officials wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 'taper tantrum,' when the prospect that the Fed would slow its asset purchases roiled the markets.

Trump Administration Could Support Government Backstop for Fannie and Freddie, Mnuchin Says

The Trump administration could support a government backstop for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as part of a broad overhaul of the companies, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Senate lawmakers.

The Loneliness of the Newspaper Stockpicker

The Wall Street Journal's Ahead of the Tape column has been trying to predict markets, earnings and indicators for 15 years. It hasn't always been easy.

Bank of Mexico Raises Rates for Sixth Consecutive Time

The Bank of Mexico lifted interest rates by a quarter percentage point, a further indication that the central bank is worried about rising inflation that hit an eight-year high last month.

Chile's Central Bank Lowers Policy Rate as Economy Struggles

Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for a third straight month, pointing to lower copper prices and risks to the economy.

U.S. Plans to Start Nafta Talks

The Trump administration took the first step toward renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, plunging into a battle that pits some Republicans and industry supporters of the pact against Democrats and some of the president's most ardent backers.

Brazilian Shares, Real Plunge After Report President Encouraged Bribes

The Brazilian real plunged against the dollar Thursday and stocks plummeted after a local newspaper reported Wednesday that President Michel Temer encouraged a businessman to continue bribing a jailed former congressman to buy the lawmaker's silence, putting the future of his government and the approval of key economic reforms by Congress at risk.

