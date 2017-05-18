Vistra Energy Makes Takeover Approach to Dynegy

Some of Vistra's owners see a tie-up as a way to increase investor awareness and trading volume in the stock, which could make it easier for them to sell equity they received in the bankruptcy restructuring.

Jim Chanos Predicts Stock Drop for Mallinckrodt

Noted short-seller Jim Chanos predicted a fall for shares of pharmaceutical maker Mallinckrodt PLC at the annual SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Salesforce Lifts Its Full-Year Outlook

The San Francisco-based business software company posted a 26% jump in deferred revenue for its fiscal first quarter, easing concerns after the company provided a lukewarm forecast for billings three months ago.

U.S. Probe Into Bombardier Jet Sales Pricing Stirs Canada

The Canadian government is reviewing potential defense deals with Boeing Co. in the wake of U.S. trade officials launching a probe into alleged subsidies and unfair discounts of passenger jets made by Bombardier Inc.

Auto Makers Settle Takata Air-Bag Claims for $553 Million

Several auto makers agreed to pay more than $550 million to resolve claims stemming from rupture-prone Takata air bags, the latest legal settlement in a long-running safety crisis linked to numerous deaths and injuries.

As Allegations Swirl Around SoftBank, It Calls Them 'Sabotage'

A contentious back-and-forth between SoftBank and attorneys who say they represent anonymous, disgruntled shareholders is riling the Japanese telecommunications titan.

Leon Cooperman Settles Insider Trading Case

Hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm have agreed to pay $4.9 million as part of a civil settlement of insider trading charges brought by securities regulators.

CPPIB Reports 12% Return for Year

Canada's biggest pension fund reported a net asset return of 11.8% for its fiscal 2017, largely as a result of double-digit gains in equity investments.

Twitter Hires Ad Tech Veteran Bruce Falck to Rejuvenate Advertising Tools

Twitter has hired advertising technology veteran Bruce Falck as its new general manager of revenue product, the company announced Thursday. He will report directly to the company's chief executive, Jack Dorsey.

Texas Regulators Not Likely to Revive Oncor Deal

Texas regulators aren't inclined to change their minds about NextEra Energy's proposed takeover of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity-transmissions businesses.

