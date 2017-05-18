Merck KGaA Beats Expectations, Guidance Cautious -- Market Talk

0609 GMT - Merck KGaA's 1Q earnings figures beat estimates, although its guidance remains too cautious, Frankfurt traders say. While net profit fell 12% on the year, the chemicals and pharmaceuticals firm's closely-watched earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before one-time items rose by 14.5%, due to a strong performance in the healthcare and life sciences businesses. One Frankfurt trader says the figures are very good at first glance; another says the company's 2017 outlook, for sales and EBITDA around 2016 levels, is too conservative. (william.wilkes@wsj.com, michael.denzin@wsj.com)
