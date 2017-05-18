Applied Materials Beats Street, 3Q View Tops Consensus -- Market Talk

16:49 ET - Applied Materials (AMAT) posts a stronger-than-expected 2Q. AMAT, which makes the expensive equipment used to produce semiconductors as well as displays for TVs and smartphones, posts adjusted EPS of 79c on $3.55B in revenue, better than the 76c and $3.54B expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. For the current period, the company expects adjusted EPS of 79c-87c on revenue in the range of $3.6B-$3.75B, also topping consensus. AMAT shares up 3% to $45.17 after-hours, and up 36% YTD through the close of the regular session. (ezequiel.minaya@wsj.com)
