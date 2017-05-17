UK Real Wages Fall For First Time Since 2014 -- Market Talk

0837 GMT - Britons' earnings after inflation declined in March for the first time in almost three years, the Office for National Statistics says. Average weekly earnings, excluding bonus payments and adjusted for inflation, declined by 0.2% in the three months through March, the first such fall in real wages in the U.K. since September 2014. The figures underscore how a rise in inflation, driven by a fall in the pound since June's Brexit vote, is squeezing British households. The Bank of England forecasts the squeeze will fade next year as pay growth picks up. (jason.douglas@wsj.com)
