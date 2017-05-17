Telecoms Decline -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell on fears about the outlook for growth.

Colby Synesael, an analyst at Cowen, said the 5G wireless networks that Verizon and AT&T are building out could compete with cable companies' broadband offerings in the home.

Television network CBS said it is adding eight new television series--including a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," its biggest comedy hit--to its 2017-18 prime-time lineup.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

May 17, 2017 17:40 ET (21:40 GMT)