S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2410.10 -- second pivot point resistance

2405.20 -- first pivot point resistance

2404.30 -- lifetime high

2404.30 - - previous day's high

2397.10 -- previous day's close

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2394.50 - - previous day's low

2394.04 - - 9-day moving average

2392.20 - - first pivot point support

2393.50 - - 4-day moving average

2388.40 - - 18-day moving average

2384.10 - - second pivot point support

2330.80 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

61.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16

63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

63.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10

62.17 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5727.25-- lifetime high

5727.25 - previous day's high

5724.25 - - previous day's close

5721.92 - - second pivot point resistance

5713.33 - - first pivot point resistance

5696.25 -- previous day's low

5689.33 - - first pivot point support

5683.42 - - 9-day moving average

5673.92 -- second pivot point support

5633.17 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

79.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16

77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

76.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10

77.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9

May 17, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)