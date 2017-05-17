S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2410.10 -- second pivot point resistance
2405.20 -- first pivot point resistance
2404.30 -- lifetime high
2404.30 - - previous day's high
2397.10 -- previous day's close
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2394.50 - - previous day's low
2394.04 - - 9-day moving average
2392.20 - - first pivot point support
2393.50 - - 4-day moving average
2388.40 - - 18-day moving average
2384.10 - - second pivot point support
2330.80 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
61.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16
63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
63.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10
62.17 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5727.25-- lifetime high
5727.25 - previous day's high
5724.25 - - previous day's close
5721.92 - - second pivot point resistance
5713.33 - - first pivot point resistance
5696.25 -- previous day's low
5689.33 - - first pivot point support
5683.42 - - 9-day moving average
5673.92 -- second pivot point support
5633.17 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
79.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 16
77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
76.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10
77.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 17, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)