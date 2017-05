Washington Tumult Jolts Stocks, Sends Dollar Lower

Turbulence in Washington jolted markets out of an extended period of calm. Stocks, the U.S. dollar and government bond yields fell as investors pulled back from bets on the swift passage of the Trump administration's agenda.

How Far Can the Trump Selloff Go?

The stock market has been banking on President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress delivering on tax overhaul and deregulation. What happens if trouble at the White House sends those hopes crashing?

How the Dollar Rally Unraveled

The U.S. dollar is set to erase the postelection rally that sent the currency to its highest level since 2002, one of the clearest signs that investors have lost faith in the so-called Trump trade. Here's a look at the evolution of the dollar's reversal.

U.S. Household Debt Hit Record in First Quarter

The total debt held by American households reached a record in early 2017, exceeding its 2008 peak after years of retrenchment against a backdrop of financial crisis, recession and modest economic growth.

New Threats Fuel Fears of Another Global Cyberattack

Days after WannaCry ransomware swept the globe, a new computer attack hit thousands of machines world-wide and a hacking group said it would release a fresh trove of stolen attack software.

Trump Trade Reboot Spurs U.S. Push by China Investment Corp

China's massive sovereign-wealth fund aims to significantly increase its direct investments in the U.S. in the next few years, the fund's president said in an interview.

Investor Group, Pension Funds Oppose Financial Choice Act

A group of institutional investors is calling on the House of Representatives to oppose the Financial Choice Act saying it will undercut shareholder rights.

Fed's Kashkari: Boosting Bank Capital Key to Combating Bubbles

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said taking steps to make the financial sector more resilient is perhaps the best way to deal with the ever present and hard-to-detect threat of asset price bubbles.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as U.S. Stockpiles Continue to Fall

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday, after U.S. data showed that stockpiles of oil and fuel continued to drop and oil production fell for the first time since February.

Wall Street Regulator Says Giving Brokers Report Cards Leads to Drop in Fraud Patterns

Wall Street is cracking down on a common, manipulative trading technique after its self-regulatory organization began grading brokers on how much bad behavior flows through their systems.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)