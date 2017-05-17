Global Stocks, Dollar Fall Amid Turmoil in Washington

Global stocks and the dollar fell as turmoil in Washington added to political jitters.

S&P Affirms Australia at AAA but Warns on Downgrade

S&P Global Ratings Wednesday affirmed Australia's sovereign credit rating at AAA, but warned a downgrade could still happen soon if progress toward achieving budget surpluses slows.

Australia Wages Growth Remains Weak

Australian wages growth remained at record low levels in the first quarter of the year, adding to concerns around high levels of underemployment, and helping to support forecasts that inflation will rise only gradually in coming years.

Bank Indonesia Expected to Hold Rates Steady

Bank Indonesia will likely keep interest rates unchanged this month as it battles rising prices.

SEC Approves New York Stock Exchange 'Speed Bump' Trade Delay

U.S. regulators have given the New York Stock Exchange a green light to introduce a "speed bump" to one of its markets, a plan widely seen as an attempt to undermine upstart rival IEX Group Inc.

Senate GOP Gets Ready to Shape Tax Policy

GOP senators are gearing up to shape negotiations over competing ideas from the House and administration and put their own stamp on U.S. tax policy.

Quadruple-Levered ETF? SEC Hits Pause on Its Approval of an Exotic Investment

The Securities and Exchange Commission will reconsider its initial approval of a risky, first-of-its-kind exchange-traded fund that promises four times the daily price moves of S&P 500 futures contracts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of Japan Chief: Unwinding Stimulus Won't Bring Turmoil

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda defended the drastically expanded monetary stimulus he has overseen, saying it is working to stimulate inflation and will not cause problems for his successor.

Japan's Abe: China Has Pivotal Role to Play on North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for further efforts from China to tackle the rising threat from North Korea after its latest missile launch.

Nasdaq Composite Hits Another Record

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%, notching its 33rd record close of the year, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged slightly lower.

