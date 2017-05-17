Fed's Kashkari: Boosting Bank Capital Key to Combating Bubbles

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said taking steps to make the financial sector more resilient is perhaps the best way to deal with the ever present and hard-to-detect threat of asset price bubbles.

Russian State-Run Bank Financed Deal Involving Trump Hotel Partner

A Russian-Canadian developer put money into a Donald Trump hotel project in Toronto after receiving hundreds of millions from a deal involving Russian state-run bank VEB.

U.K.'s Lloyds Stake, a Remnant of the Financial Crisis, Is Finally Sold Off

The U.K. government has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds, a watershed moment for the British lender almost a decade after it was bailed out at the height of the financial crisis.

Wait! There's $10 Billion Left In Lehman Bros.

Lehman Brothers's collapse in the financial crisis left most of its creditors with deep losses. But Lehman's main European arm has around $10 billion of extra cash, prompting a legal feeding frenzy for hedge funds and distressed-debt investors.

Wall Street Regulator Says Giving Brokers Report Cards Leads to Drop in Fraud Patterns

Wall Street is cracking down on a common, manipulative trading technique after its self-regulatory organization began grading brokers on how much bad behavior flows through their systems.

CFTC Rolling Out a Fintech Innovation Office

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will launch a fintech innovation office to provide feedback and regulatory guidance to firms in the rapidly growing sector as they work on new business models and services.

Can Free Stock Trades Sell? Robinhood App Tests New Brokerage Model

Four years ago, two Stanford graduates set out to make stock-trading free with an app that would let anyone invest without paying fees. Now the founders face a crucial test: Can Robinhood make money from all these freeloaders?

Investors Shun Highflying Emerging-Market Hedge Funds

Hedge funds that invest in emerging markets are generating some of their best returns on record and growing their assets to all-time highs, but they aren't getting much love from investors.

Trump Trade Reboot Spurs U.S. Push by China Investment Corp

China's massive sovereign-wealth fund aims to significantly increase its direct investments in the U.S. in the next few years, the fund's president said in an interview.

Trump Tax Plan, if It Emerges Intact, Would Dull Munis' Allure

President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes-if it's approved along the lines of its current form-stands to weigh on prices in the $3.8 trillion municipal-bond market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)