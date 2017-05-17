Little Change Expected for Jobless Claims -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 240K (18) 236K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 18.0 (14) 22.0
1000 Leading Index Apr +0.4% (12) +0.4%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
May 17, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)