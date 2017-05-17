Health Care Down on Pricing Fears - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders bet drug makers would face constraints on pricing power.

Continue Reading Below

Johnson & Johnson warned that drug-price growth, which has helped the pharmaceutical industry's bottom line for years, is likely to slow down.

There has been a backlash against rising drug prices in recent months, and some companies have pledged to keep increases to a minimum level.

Recently, brokerage RBC warned that generic drug makers, including Teva Pharmaceutical and Perrigo, would face intensifying competition on prices because of Food and Drug Administration pressure to keep increases in check

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

May 17, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)