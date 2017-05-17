Five Fast Facts About the US Coast Guard

President Trump will deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of U.S. Coast Guard cadets in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Founded in August 1790 by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton as the Revenue-Marine service, this part of the U.S. armed forces is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for the safety and security of America’s waterways.

Below are five things to know about this branch of America’s military.